Hot, hot, hot - summer weather continues all week

The sun rose at :56:49 a.m. today. It will set at 9:05:08.On Thursday, the sun will rise at 5:56:52 a.m. and will set at 9:05:31 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk area weather from the National Weather Service:

Today — A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Northeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight — A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low about 69. East wind about 6 mph becoming south after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday — Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Southwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday night — A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low about 68. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Friday night — A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low about 69. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Saturday — A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Saturday night — A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low about 68. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Sunday — A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Sunday night — A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low about 64. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Monday — A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.