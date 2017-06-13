logo

Relief from heat on the way

Today at 6:00 AM

Norwalk residents have been enduring a dry stretch of days in which the temperatures have reached the 90s.

That’s about to end.

After today, which calls for another day at or near 90 degrees, temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s with at least a 30 percent chance of rain each day through Sunday.

Today, the sun rose at 5:56:48 a.m. It will set at 9:04:43 p.m.

On Wednesday, the sun will rise at 5:56:49 a.m. and will set at 9:05:08 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today - A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. West wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming east around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday - Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Thursday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Friday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Friday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Saturday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Saturday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Sunday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

