Highs in upper 80s, low 90s for several days

Today, the high will be in the mid 80s. Then, Sunday through Wednesday, the thermometer will hit the upper 80s to low 90s.
From Tuesday night through Thursday night, there is a threat of showers and thunderstorms, with the chances increasing as the week goes on.
Today, the sun rose at 5:56:57 a.m. It will set at 9:03:19 p.m.
On Sunday, the sun will rise at 5:56:52 a.m. and will set at 9:03:49 p.m.
And on Monday, the sun will rise at 5:56:49 a.m. and will set at 9:04:17 p.m.
On Tuesday, the sun will rise at 5:56:48 a.m. and will set at 9:04:43 p.m.
Today - A Sunny, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
Saturday night - Clear, with a low around 66. Southwest wind 11 to 13 mph.
Sunday - Sunny, with a high near 88. Southwest wind 13 to 15 mph.
Sunday night - Mostly clear, with a low around 68.
Monday - Sunny, with a high near 89.
Monday night - Mostly clear, with a low around 69.
Tuesday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Tuesday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Wednesday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Thursday - Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Thursday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Friday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.