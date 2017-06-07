Beautiful weekend in the forecast

The sun will rise at 5:57:25 a.m. today and will set at 9:01:40 p.m. The sun will rise at 5:57:14 a.m. Thursday and will set at 9:02:15 p.m.

Today — A slight chance of showers between 7 a.m. and noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Wednesday night — Partly cloudy, with a low about 52. Northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light after midnight.

Thursday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Thursday night — Partly cloudy, with a low about 54.

Friday — A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Friday night — A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low about 60. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Saturday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Saturday night — Partly cloudy, with a low about 64.

Sunday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Sunday night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Monday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.