Pleasant day on tap for Norwalk

On Tuesday, the sun will rise at 5:57:38 a.m. and set at 9:01:04 p.m.
Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:
Monday - Partly sunny, with a high near 73. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the morning.
Tonight - Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. North wind 7 to 13 mph.
Tuesday - A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then a chance of showers after 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Northwest wind 8 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday night - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. North wind 10 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Thursday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.
Thursday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Friday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Saturday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.
Saturday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Sunday - Sunny, with a high near 84.