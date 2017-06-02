Sunny skies today, rain this weekend

At the beginning of the week, it appears area residents were in for several straight days of showers. But as the week progressed, the chance of showers diminished.

Now, sunny skies are expected for today, with a high in the mid 70s. Tonight’s low will be in the mid 50s.

Saturday will be partly sunny, again with a high in the mid 70s. There is a 30 percent threat of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m.

There is a greater chance of storms Saturday night and Sunday.

Today, the sun will rise at 5:58:51 a.m. and set at 8:58:26 p.m.

On Saturday, the sun will rise at 5:58:29 a.m. and will set at 8:59:07 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today - Sunny, with a high near 76. West wind 5 to 9 mph.

Tonight - Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Saturday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday night - Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday - Showers and thunderstorms likely before 8 a.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday night - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Monday - Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Monday night - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tuesday - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Tuesday night - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Wednesday - A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Wednesday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Thursday - A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.