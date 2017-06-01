logo

Sunny skies today, rain after that

• Today at 6:00 AM

Today’s forecast for Norwalk calls for sunny skies with temperatures in the mid 70s.

After today, however, there is 40 percent to 60 percent chance of rain each day through Tuesday.

Today, the sun will rise at 5:59:14 a.m. and will set at 8:57:43 p.m. On Friday, the sun will rise at 5:58:51 a.m. and set at 8:58:26 p.m. 

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today - A Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. West wind 7 to 9 mph.

Tonight - A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Friday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. West wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday night - Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday - Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Saturday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday - Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Sunday night - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Monday - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Monday night - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Tuesday - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

