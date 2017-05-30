Rain in forecast Wednesday through Friday

There is a chance of rain Wednesday through Friday. The weekend, however, should be sunny and dry, again with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.

Today, the sun will rise at 6:00:07 a.m. and set at 8:56:13 p.m.

On Wednesday, the sun will rise in the 5 o’clock hour — at 5:59:39 a.m. — for the first time this year and set at 8:56:59 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area weather from the National Weather Service:

Today - Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. West wind 6 to 15 mph.

Tonight - A slight chance of showers after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Wednesday - A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Southwest wind 9 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. West wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Thursday night - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Friday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Friday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Saturday - Partly sunny, with a high near 71.

Saturday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Sunday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Sunday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Monday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.