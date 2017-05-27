Rain might not hamper holiday weekend activities

Forecasters are calling for a 40 percent chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms today in Norwalk, mainly between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. and then a 20 percent chance of isolated showers tonight.

That’s good news for the Strawberry Festival, which opened Friday and runs through Monday.

Today’s high will be in the mid 70s, another plus.

Sunday’s high also will be in the mid 70s. However, the threat of storms is stronger — a 70 percent chance. There are five local graduation ceremonies that day, including those for Norwalk and St. Paul high schools.

On Monday, which is Memorial Day, the high will be near 73 and the chance of rain is 30 percent.

The lows all three days will be in the upper 50s.

As the length of daylight continues to grow, Tuesday will be the last day until June 28 that the sun will rise in the 6 o’clock hour. From Wednesday until then, the sun will rise in the 5 o’clock hour.

From June 5 through July 17, the sun will set in the 9 o’clock hour.

Today, the sun will rise at 6:01:40 a.m. and set at 8:53:50 p.m.

On Sunday, the sun will rise at 6:01:07 a.m. and set at 8:54:39 p.m.

On Monday, the sun will rise at 6:00:36 a.m. and set at 8:55:26 p.m.

And on Tuesday, the sun will rise at 6:00:07 a.m. and set at 8:56:13 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area weather from the National Weather Service:

Today - Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Southeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight - Isolated showers before 8 p.m., then isolated showers after 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Sunday - Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 9 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Southwest wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Memorial Day - A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Monday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Tuesday - A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Tuesday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Wednesday - A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Wednesday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Thursday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.