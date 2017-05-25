Rain remains in forecast

That could result in a wet Strawberry Festival, which takes place Friday through Monday.

Thunderstorms are possible for Sunday, when five area high schools — including Norwalk and St. Paul — will hold their graduation ceremonies.

Today, the sun will rise at 6:02 a.m. and set at 8:52:09 p.m.

On Friday, the sun will rise at 6:02:15 a.m. and set at 8:53:00 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area weather from the National Weather Service:

Today - Showers likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 66. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight - A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 54. West wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday - A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. West wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Friday night - A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Saturday night - Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Sunday - Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Sunday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Memorial Day - A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Monday night - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tuesday - A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Tuesday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Wednesday - A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68.