Waves of wet weather to dampen northeastern US into Memorial Day weekend

Rain is not particularly needed in this part of the country as most locations have received above-normal precipitation so far this year. Even so, any rain that falls will help to water lawns and blooming gardens heading towards the long summer months.

Not every day heading into Memorial Day will be a washout as dry conditions and partial sunshine are expected in-between rainy spells.

However, residents will want to keep umbrellas and rain coats on hand and be prepared to alter outdoor sporting events and gatherings.

"A storm approaching from the west will bring the return of rain on Wednesday night into Thursday," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brett Rathbun said.

"The Thursday morning commute will be a soaker across much of the mid-Atlantic," he added.

Rain will streak into the far northern reaches of New England late Thursday afternoon into Thursday night.

Some of the rain will pour down heavily, causing rises on small streams and forcing motorists to slow down to reduce the risk of hydroplaning and car pileups.

Those spending time outdoors will need to be mindful of the threat for lightning, especially across the mid-Atlantic.

"Any locations that can break for a little sun Thursday afternoon could see a rumble of thunder with the best chance being south of the Mason-Dixon Line," Rathbun said.

As the storm sweeps northeastward into Atlantic Canada on Friday, conditions will gradually improve across the upper part of the mid-Atlantic with only a few lingering showers expected. The main area of heavy rain will remain concentrated over New England.

Travel could be slowed for those getting a jump start on the extended holiday weekend in Boston; Concord, New Hampshire; and Portland and Bangor, Maine.

The wet weather is expected to exit in time for Saturday sporting events, beach trips, yard work and hikes.

The best weather for Fleet Week New York City will likely be on Saturday," according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski. "Likewise, dry weather and some sunshine are likely for the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach, New York, on Saturday only,"

The next storm from the Ohio Valley will be knocking on the door with the likelihood of a return of wet weather on Sunday and into Monday.

"The forward speed of the next storm will determine if Memorial Day ceremonies and barbecues are inconvenienced by a passing thundershower or washed out by periods of rain," Sosnowski said.

