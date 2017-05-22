Rain to frequently disrupt outdoor plans this week

The bouts of wet weather will prevent heat from re-surging into the Northeast, but will plague sporting events or those ready to spend most days outdoors.

Instead of wearing shorts and short-sleeved shirts, residents will be grabbing umbrellas on a frequent basis.

The new week has started on a rainy note along the Eastern Seaboard.

Some of the rain will be heavy, especially from Delaware to Connecticut into Monday evening. The downpours will raise the risk of isolated flash flooding in urban and poor drainage areas. Commuters will also face reduced visibility and a heighten risk of hydroplaning and flight delays.

The steadiest rain should shift to Boston and Portland, Maine, during the night. While there can be a brief shower, the majority of the rain will depart Philadelphia and Baltimore before these cities' baseball teams host games on Monday evening.

"Along with this rain, expect the air to feel a little chilly as temperatures will be slightly below normal for this time of year," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brett Rossio said.

"This will feel really different than late this past week and may warrant bringing the light coats back out," Rossio said.

Despite the disruptions to sporting events and other outdoor plans, the rain will water lawns, gardens and fields that were missed by recent showers and thunderstorms.

Some of the thunderstorms that erupted amid the recent heat turned severe.

While rain into Monday night will be accompanied by an increase in humidity in the southern mid-Atlantic, the concern for thunderstorms to produce isolated damaging winds should mainly be confined to the Deep South.

Residents of New England and the eastern Great Lakes will want to take full advantage of the milder and drier weather that will unfold on Tuesday. More rain spreading into the mid-Atlantic on Tuesday will indicate that the dry spell will not last long.

Tuesday's rain will reach Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and Trenton, New Jersey, late Tuesday before grazing the rest of the I-95 corridor into Wednesday.

At the same time, another band of rain and thunderstorms will rotate into the Ohio Valley and Great Lakes at midweek before slowing swinging through the rest of the Northeast Thursday into Friday.

Once again, residents will be facing disruptions to travel and possible postponements or adjustments to outdoor plans.

Additional rounds of showers and thunderstorms may swing through the Northeast during part of the upcoming Memorial Day holiday weekend.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Kristina Pydynowski is a senior meteorologist for AccuWeather.com.