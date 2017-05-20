Weekend showers in forecast

Showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for today and Sunday.

Today’s high will be near 70 and the low will be in the mid 60s. Sunday’s high will be 77 and the low 55.

Today, the sun will rise at 6:06:26 a.m. and will set at 8:47:41 p.m.

On Sunday, the sun will rise at 6:05:40 a.m. and will set at 8:48:36 p.m.

And on Monday, the sun will rise at 6:04:55 a.m. and will set at 8:49:31 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today - A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday night - Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday - Showers and thunderstorms. High near 77. South wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. West wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday - Partly sunny, with a high near 68.

Monday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Tuesday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Tuesday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Wednesday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Wednesday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Thursday - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Thursday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Friday - Partly sunny, with a high near 67.