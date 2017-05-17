Hot and sunny today

Showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for the weekend.

Today, the sun will rise at 6:08:56 a.m. and will set at 8:44:51 p.m. On Thursday, the sun will rise at 6:08:04 a.m. and will set at 8:45:49 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today — Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 22 mph.

Tonight — A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low about 69. South wind 13 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Thursday — A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Southwest wind around 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday night — A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Friday night — Mostly cloudy, with a low about 53.

Saturday — A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Saturday night — A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low about 62. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Sunday — Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Sunday night — A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low about 55. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Monday — Partly sunny, with a high near 67.