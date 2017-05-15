Highs in the 80s, lows in 60s

Today will bring mostly sunny skies with a high near 70 and a low around 51.

Then, for the rest of the week, the highs will be in the 80s and the lows will be in the 60s. However, there will be a threat of showers and thunderstorms Thursday through Saturday.

Today, the sun will rise at 6:10:45 a.m. and will set at 8:42:55 p.m.

On Tuesday, the sun will rise at 6:09:50 a.m. and will set at 8:43:53 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area weather from the National Weather Service:

Today - Sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight - Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Tuesday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 7 to 10 mph.

Tuesday night - Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Wednesday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Wednesday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Thursday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Thursday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Friday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Friday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Saturday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.