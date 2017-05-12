logo

Weather

Warm-up on the way

• Today at 6:00 AM

Today begins a six-day stretch in which the high temperature is projected to be higher than the previous day’s.

The high today only will be in the upper 50s. But by Wednesday, the high will be near 80.

Today, the sun will rise at 6:13:40 a.m. and will set at 8:39:56 p.m.

On Saturday, the sun will rise at 6:12:40 a.m. and will set at 8:40:56 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area weather from the National Weather Service:

Today - Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. North wind 8 to 10 mph.

Tonight - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. North wind 5 to 8 mph.

Saturday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Saturday night - A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Sunday - Partly sunny, with a high near 69.

Sunday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Monday - Sunny, with a high near 70.

Monday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Tuesday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Tuesday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Wednesday - Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

