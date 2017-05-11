Showers today; warmer weather on the way

Temperatures will begin to rise after Friday, when the high will be around 60. On Saturday, the high is projected to be in the mid 60s. On Sunday and Monday, it will be in the upper 60s. And by Tuesday, the high should be in the lower 70s.

Today, the sun will rise at 6:14:42 a.m. and will set at 8:38:55 p.m. On Friday, the sun will rise at 6:13:40 a.m. and will set at 8:39:56 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area weather from the National Weather Service:

Today - Showers likely, mainly after 3 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 63. East wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. North wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday - A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. North wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Friday night - A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Saturday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

Saturday night - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Sunday - A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Sunday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Monday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Monday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Tuesday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.