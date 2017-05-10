Chance of rain returns

It looks like a pretty nice weekend is in the forecast.

Today, the sun will rise at 6:15:45 a.m. and will set at 8:37:54. On Thursday, the sun will rise at 6:14:42 a.m. and will set at 8:38:55.

Here is the Norwalk-area weather from the National Weather Service:

Today — Increasing clouds, with a high near 63. Light east wind becoming northeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tonight — A chance of showers, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low about 47. East wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday — A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Friday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Friday night — Mostly cloudy, with a low about 45.

Saturday — A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Saturday night — A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low about 48. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Sunday — Partly sunny, with a high near 64.

Sunday night — Partly cloudy, with a low about 50.

Monday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.