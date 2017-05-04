Rain, rain go away, we'll be wet until Sunday

Today looks bad and it doesn’t get any better until Sunday.

Keep your umbrellas handy.

The sun will rise at 6:22:36 a.m. today and will set at 8:31:41 p.m. The sun will rise at 6:21:24 Thursday and will set at 8:32:44.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today — Rain. High near 56. East wind 11 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight — Rain. Low about 48. East wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Friday — Showers. High near 52. Northeast wind 11 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday night — Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low about 42. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday — Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Saturday night — A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low about 40. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Sunday — Partly sunny, with a high near 56.

Sunday night — Partly cloudy, with a low about 40.

Monday — Sunny, with a high near 58.

Monday night — Partly cloudy, with a low about 41.

Tuesday — Partly sunny, with a high near 61.