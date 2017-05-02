logo

A wet first week of May in the forecast

• Today at 6:00 AM

The rain is expected to clear out for at least one day, but will return Wednesday night.

Rain and showers are in the forecast for most of the week.

The sun will rise at 6:25:04 a.m. today and set at 8:29:35 tonight. The sun will rise at 6:23:50 a.m. Wednesday and will set at 8:30:38 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today — A chance of showers, mainly before 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a southwest wind about 21 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight — Mostly cloudy, with a low about 42. West wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday — Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Wednesday night — A chance of showers, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low about 44. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday — Showers likely, mainly after 8 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Thursday night — Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low about 45. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Friday — Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Friday night — Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low about 44. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Saturday — A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 40 perent.

Saturday night — Mostly cloudy, with a low about 44.

Sunday — Partly sunny, with a high near 59.

