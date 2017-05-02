A wet first week of May in the forecast

Rain and showers are in the forecast for most of the week.

The sun will rise at 6:25:04 a.m. today and set at 8:29:35 tonight. The sun will rise at 6:23:50 a.m. Wednesday and will set at 8:30:38 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today — A chance of showers, mainly before 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a southwest wind about 21 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight — Mostly cloudy, with a low about 42. West wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday — Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Wednesday night — A chance of showers, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low about 44. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday — Showers likely, mainly after 8 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Thursday night — Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low about 45. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Friday — Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Friday night — Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low about 44. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Saturday — A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 40 perent.

Saturday night — Mostly cloudy, with a low about 44.

Sunday — Partly sunny, with a high near 59.