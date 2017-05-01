Threat of storms today

There also is a chance of thunderstorms. Today’s high will be near 70 and tonight’s low will be around 47.

It will be cooler the rest of the week, as highs Tuesday through Friday will be in the 50s and lows in the mid 40s.

At this point, the weekend highs are projected to be around 60.

Today, the sun will rise at 6:26:20 a.m. and set at 8:28:31 p.m.

On Tuesday, the sun will rise at 6:25:04 a.m. and set at 8:29:35 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today - Showers and thunderstorms before 2 p.m., then a slight chance of showers after 4 p.m. High near 70. Breezy, with a southwest wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight - A chance of showers, mainly after 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a southwest wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday - A slight chance of showers before 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tuesday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Wednesday - Partly sunny, with a high near 57.

Wednesday night - A chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Thursday - Showers likely, mainly after 8 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Thursday night - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Friday - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Friday night - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Saturday - A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Saturday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Sunday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.