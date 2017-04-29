Wet start to May

Forecasters are calling for possible showers and thunderstorms today and Sunday, and again on Monday — May 1.

Threat of showers continue nightly Wednesday through Friday.

Today, the sun will rise at 6:28:56 a.m. and set at 8:26:24 p.m.

On Sunday, the sun will rise at 6:27:38 a.m. and set at 8:27:27 p.m.

And on Monday, the sun will rise at 6:26:20 a.m. and set at 8:28:31 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today - Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 10 a.m., then a chance of showers between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 62. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday night - Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7 p.m., then a chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 51. Northeast wind 9 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. East wind 10 to 16 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday night - Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 a.m. Low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday - Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 a.m. High near 73. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Monday night - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tuesday - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tuesday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Wednesday - Partly sunny, with a high near 58.

Wednesday night - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Thursday - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Thursday night - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Friday - A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 60.