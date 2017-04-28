Rain remains in forecast

Today will be party sunny with a high near 70. Tonight, though, there is a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms and a low around 56. More showers are forecasted for Saturday and Sunday.

Today, the sun will rise at 6:30:16 a.m. and set at 8:25:20 p.m.

On Saturday, the sun will rise at 6:28:56 a.m. and set at 8:26:24 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today - Partly sunny, with a high near 70. South wind 5 to 14 mph.

Tonight - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 56. South wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday - Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 65. West wind 7 to 9 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Sunday night - Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Monday - Showers and thunderstorms likely before 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 69. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Monday night - A chance of showers after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tuesday - Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy.

Tuesday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Wednesday - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Wednesday night - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Thursday - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58.