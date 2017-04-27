Showers in forecast for next six days

Will that bring more May flowers?

Temperatures will remain moderate, with highs ranging from the upper 60s to mid 70s during that stretch. The low will dip no lower than the mid 40s.

Today, the sun will rise at 6:31:36 a.m. and set at 8:24:16 p.m.

On Friday, the sun will rise at 6:30:16 a.m. and set at 8:25:20 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today - Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 3 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a south wind 17 to 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. West wind 7 to 14 mph.

Friday - A slight chance of showers after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. South wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Friday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 55. South wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday - Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday night - Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Sunday - Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Sunday night - Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Monday - Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Monday night - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tuesday - A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Tuesday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Wednesday - A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.