Highs in the 70s, storms late in the week

The high most days is projected to be in the 70s — or at least very close to 70. It could hit 80 on Wednesday and then again Sunday.

There will be a chance of storms Thursday through Saturday.

Today, the sun will rise at 6:34:21 a.m. and set at 8:22:07 p.m.

On Wednesday, the sun will rise at 6:32:58 a.m. and set at 8:23:12 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today - Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Southeast wind 9 to 11 mph.

Tonight - Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Southeast wind 8 to 10 mph.

Wednesday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 9 to 14 mph.

Wednesday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Thursday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Thursday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Friday - Partly sunny, with a high near 68.

Friday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Saturday - Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Saturday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Sunday - Partly sunny, with a high near 80.