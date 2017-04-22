High in 50s, low in 30s

Sunday will be a bit warmer, with mostly sunny skies and a high around 60. The low will be in the low 40s.

By midweek, highs will return to the 70s. However, storms are forecasted Tuesday through Thursday.

Today, the sun will rise at 6:38:36 a.m. and set at 8:18:55 p.m.

On Sunday, the sun will rise at 6:37:10 a.m. and set at 8:19:59 p.m.

On Monday, the sun will rise at 6:35:45 a.m. and set at 8:21:03 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today - Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight - Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Northeast wind 7 to 9 mph.

Sunday - Sunny, with a high near 61. Northeast wind 7 to 11 mph.

Sunday night - Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Monday - Sunny, with a high near 64.

Monday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Tuesday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Tuesday night - A chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Wednesday - Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Wednesday night - Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Thursday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.