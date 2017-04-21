Cooler weekend forecasted

Mostly cloudy skies are forecasted for today and Sunday, with highs only in the 50s and lows in the uppers 30s to low 40s.

Beginning Sunday, temperatures will begin to climb.

Today, the sun will rise at 6:40:03 a.m. and set at 8:17:50 p.m.

On Saturday, the sun will rise at 6:38:36 a.m. and set at 8:18:55 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today - Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. West wind 11 to 14 mph.

Tonight -Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. North wind around 8 mph.

Saturday - Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. North wind 9 to 11 mph.

Saturday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Northeast wind 7 to 9 mph.

Sunday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Sunday night - Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Monday - Sunny, with a high near 62.

Monday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Tuesday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Tuesday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Wednesday - Partly sunny, with a high near 72.

Wednesday night - A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Thursday - A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.