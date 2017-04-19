The warning will be in effect until 5:45 p.m.

At 4:59 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located near Bloomville, or 13 miles southeast of Tiffin, moving east at 30 mph.

The hazard involves a 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include Willard, New London, Plymouth, Shelby, New Washington, Bloomville, Chatfield, Greenwich, Attica, Shiloh, North Fairfield, Tiro and Shenandoah.

* * *

The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued the following hazardous weather outlook for Huron County and the surrounding areas:

Showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and this evening across northern Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania. Heavy rainfall is possible with these storms. There is a marginal risk for severe weather, with isolated strong winds and large hail possible.

Thursday through Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop and move east across the area Thursday afternoon and evening. There is a slight risk for severe weather roughly west of a Mount Gilead to Ashtabula line, and a marginal risk east of this line. Thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and large hail, especially in the slight risk area.