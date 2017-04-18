Sunny today, showers later in the week

Today looks to be pleasant, with sunny skies and a high in the upper 60s.

Showers are in Wednesday’s and Thursday’s forecast, as well as for the weekend.

Today, the sun will rise at 6:44:30 a.m. and set at 8:14:37 p.m.

On Wednesday, the sun will rise at 6:43:00 a.m. and set at 8:15:42 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today - Sunny, with a high near 69. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tonight - A slight chance of showers after 11 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 55. Southeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Wednesday - Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. South wind around 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday night - Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday - Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Thursday night - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Friday - Partly sunny, with a high near 56.

Friday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Saturday - Partly sunny, with a high near 59.

Saturday night - Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Sunday - Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.