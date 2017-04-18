logo

Sunny today, showers later in the week

• Yesterday at 6:00 AM

After a few pleasant days in which temperatures were near or above 70 in Norwalk, showers and slightly cooler weather are on tap for the rest of the week.

Today looks to be pleasant, with sunny skies and a high in the upper 60s.

Showers are in Wednesday’s and Thursday’s forecast, as well as for the weekend.

Today, the sun will rise at 6:44:30 a.m. and set at 8:14:37 p.m.

On Wednesday, the sun will rise at 6:43:00 a.m. and set at 8:15:42 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today - Sunny, with a high near 69. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tonight - A slight chance of showers after 11 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 55. Southeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Wednesday - Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. South wind around 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday night - Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday - Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Thursday night - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Friday - Partly sunny, with a high near 56.

Friday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Saturday - Partly sunny, with a high near 59.

Saturday night - Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Sunday - Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

