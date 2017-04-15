logo

no avatar
Weather

Threat of T'storms looming

• Apr 15, 2017 at 6:00 AM

A threat of showers and thunderstorms will persist throughout the weekend.

But, aside from that, the weather should be pleasant in Norwalk with highs in the 70s. The low tonight will be around 60, while Sunday’s low will be a bit cooler at 46.

At this point, the projected high will be in the 60s for every day next week. 

Today, the sun will rise at 6:49:04 a.m. and set at 8:11:24 p.m.

On Sunday, the sun will rise at 6:47:32 a.m. and set at 8:12:28 p.m.

And on Monday, the sun will rise at 6:46:00 a.m. and set at 8:13:33 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today - A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. South wind 10 to 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight - A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then a slight chance of showers after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southwest wind around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Sunday - Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between noon and 4 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a southwest wind 16 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then a slight chance of showers between 8 p.m. and midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. West wind 7 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

Monday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Tuesday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Tuesday night - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Wednesday - Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Wednesday night - Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Thursday - A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Thursday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Friday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Recommended for You