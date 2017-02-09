Chilly today and tonight

The high temperature won’t exceed the mid 20s and the low will be in the mid teens.

A warm-up will take place this weekend, as the highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid 50s. Next week will be more seasonable for February, with temperatures ranging from the upper 20s and low 30s to the upper 30s and low 40s.

The sun will set at 5:58:08 p.m. today. On Friday, the sun will rise at 7:29:57 a.m. and set at 5:59:23 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today - A chance of snow showers, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24. Northwest wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. West wind 7 to 14 mph.

Friday - Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. South wind 7 to 16 mph.

Friday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Saturday - A chance of showers after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Saturday night - Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Sunday - Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Sunday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Monday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

Monday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Tuesday - Partly sunny, with a high near 41.

Tuesday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Wednesday - Partly sunny, with a high near 39.