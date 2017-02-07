Snow back in the forecast starting this afternoon

Expect a high near 24 Thursday with snow accumulation about an inch possible.

The sun will set at 5:56:54 today. On Thursday, the sun will rise at 7:31:11 a.m. and set at 5:58:08.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today — Snow likely, mainly after 4 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 39. West wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight — A chance of snow before midnight, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cloudy, with a low about 19. North wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Thursday — Snow showers likely, mainly before 10 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 24. Northwest wind 9 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New snow accumulation of about an inch possible.

Thursday night — Partly cloudy, with a low about 14.

Friday — A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Friday night — Cloudy, with a low about 31.

Saturday — A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Saturday night — Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low about 40. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Sunday — Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Sunday night — Mostly cloudy, with a low about 29.

Monday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.