Typical February weather forecast for weekend

It will be a typical February weekend in Ohio, with highs in the low 30s and lows in the mid 20s and a possibility of snow flurries.

A brief wam-up will have temperatures as high as 41 on Monday and 52 on Tuesday, with rain accompanying the latter. The weather will become more seasonable for the rest of the week, with the low dipping into the teens Thursday night.

Today, the sun will rise at 7:37:02 a.m. and set at 5:51:53 p.m. On Sunday, the sun will rise at 7:35:55 a.m. and set at 5:53:08 p.m. And on Monday, the sun will rise at 7:34:46 a.m. and set at 5:54:23 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today - Increasing clouds, with a high near 30. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Tonight - Cloudy, with a low around 24. South wind 9 to 11 mph.

Sunday - A chance of snow before 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 36. Southwest wind 10 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

Monday - Cloudy, with a high near 41.

Monday night - Rain and snow likely, becoming all rain after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Tuesday - Rain. High near 52. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Tuesday night - Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Wednesday - A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 36. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Wednesday night - A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Thursday - Partly sunny, with a high near 24.

Thursday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Friday - Partly sunny, with a high near 29.