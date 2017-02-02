Punxsutawney Phil and Buckeye Chuck see their shadow; 6 more weeks of winter weather predicted

So, what does Groundhog Day tell us about what’s left of the winter season?

Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow this morning. If the groundhog sees its shadow, the old legend claims, we will experience six more weeks of winter weather. If he doesn’t see his shadow, then there should be an early spring.

That’s not unusual, though, as records going back to 1887 reveal that Phil predicted more winter (shadow) 102 times and an early spring (no shadow) only 18 times, including last year. As for accuracy, Phil’s predictions have proven to be correct only 39 percent of the time, according to Stormfax. In other words, you have better odds if you flip a coin.

There are numerous “official” groundhog prognosticators around the country, but the most famous is Punxsutawney Phil, in the Pennsylvania town of the same name.

Here are a predictions from groundhogs today:

• Buckeye Chuck (Ohio) - six more weeks of winter

• Jimmy the Groundhog (Wisconsin) - six more weeks of winter

• Chattanooga Chuck (Tennessee) - early spring

• Malverne Mel (New York) - early spring

Many folks who know their groundhogs, and their Groundhog Days, claim Punxsutawney is where the tradition started about 300 years ago.

Looking further back, according to the Stormfax Weather Almanac, the Delaware tribe settled the Punxsutawney region between the Allegheny and Susquehanna rivers in Pennsylvania, and the Delaware “considered groundhogs honorable ancestors,” since the Indian tribe believed its forefathers were once animals within the earth and “emerged centuries later to hunt and live as men.”

Groundhog, it must be noted, is really another name for woodchuck, which is reportedly a derivation of the name Wojak. Wojak the groundhog was considered by the Delaware to be their ancestral grandfather.

Wojak doesn’t answer the old question, “how much wood could a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood,” but it does explain why a creature that doesn’t chuck wood is called a woodchuck.

By the 1700s, European settlers arrived in the Punxsutawney region. These pioneers began calling the woodchuck a groundhog.

“American settlers named the marmot, or woodchuck (Arctomys monax), the groundhog, perhaps because this member of the squirrel family seems hoggish in the way he burrows through the ground,” according to Robert Hendrickson in his book, “Encyclopedia of Word and Phrase Origins.” “Or, possibly, groundhog is a translation of the Dutch aardvark made by Dutch settlers in America, even though the South American aardvark, or earth hog, is a larger burrowing animal than the groundhog.”

German settlers in the Punxsutawney region brought with them a holiday known as Candlemas Day, often on Feb. 2, which is the mid-point between the winter solstice and the spring equinox — or six weeks after winter begins and six weeks before spring starts. On this day, clergy distributed candles to light the dark of winter and to sustain faith that spring was drawing closer.

Concerning Candlemas Day, “superstition held that if the weather was fair, the second half of winter would be stormy and cold,” according to Stormfax.

At some point, during the settlement of the Punxsutawney region, the groundhog became associated with Candlemas Day, because the groundhog would surely see its shadow on a fair and bright day, meaning by Candlemas standards six more weeks of winter weather.

The earliest reference to Groundhog Day was written Feb. 4, 1841, according to Stormfax, when a Pennsylvania storekeeper recorded in his diary: “Last Tuesday, the 2nd, was Candlemas Day, the day on which, according to the Germans, the groundhog peeps out of his winter quarters and, if he sees his shadow, he pops back for another six weeks nap, but if the day be cloudy he remains out, as the weather is moderate.”

Still, why a groundhog?

Apparently, in Germany, people watched for a badger to see if it cast a shadow on Candlemas Day. Finding no badgers in their new home, they replaced it with the groundhog.

On Feb. 2, 1886, Clymer Freas, newspaper editor of The Punxsutawney Spirit, proclaimed the first official Groundhog Day, writing, “Today is Groundhog Day and up to the time of going to press the beast has not seen its shadow.” The “beast” was soon given the more friendly moniker of Punxsutawney Phil, “Seer of Seers, Sage of Sages, Prognosticator of Prognosticators, and Weather Prophet Extraordinary.” And on his first debut performance, he saw no shadow.

