Cold weather to last through weekend; warm-up begins Monday

Temperatures aren't expected to rise above 30 until Sunday. Lows will be in the teens.

However, a slight warm-up will begin Sunday. By Tuesday, the high will be near 47. It will be in the mid 40s the next day.

The sun will set at 5:49:22 p.m. today. On Friday, the sun will rise at 7:38:07 a.m. and set at 5:50:37 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today - Partly sunny, with a high near 27. West wind 11 to 15 mph.

Tonight - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. West wind 9 to 11 mph.

Friday - Partly sunny, with a high near 25. West wind 9 to 13 mph.

Friday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 11. West wind 7 to 10 mph.

Saturday - Sunny, with a high near 29.

Saturday night - A chance of snow after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Sunday - A chance of snow before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 36. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Sunday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Monday - Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37.

Monday night - A chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Tuesday - Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Tuesday night - A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Wednesday - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.