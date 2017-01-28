What you need to know about Huron County warning sirens

Outdoor warning sirens are an important piece to notifying residents about poor weather conditions.

Here are some important things you should know about outdoor warning sirens:

• Outdoor warning sirens are meant to serve as a warning for people who are outside within about 1 mile of the device. If you are indoors, don’t count on hearing the sirens.

• If indoors, stay aware of weather warnings through NOAA weather radio, Huron County alerts, local television and radio stations as well as smart phone apps.

• When outdoor warning sirens sound, seek shelter immediately. Once inside, look for more information on your TV, AM/FM radio, NOAA weather radio, or social media pages of local public safety agencies. Whatever you do, don’t call 911 for information; you may delay help for those who need it!

• According to the National Weather Service (NWS), thunderstorm winds and high winds were the third highest threat for weather-related deaths with tornadoes causing the most weather-related injuries in 2015. These statistics show how important it is to take the warnings from outdoor warning sirens, TV and radio broadcasts and public safety organizations seriously.

• Outdoor warning sirens aren’t just for tornadoes. There are several reasons an outdoor warning siren might sound, for example:

— The NWS issues or re-issues a tornado warning threatening any of the coverage area of the siren

— The NWS warns of actual or suspected winds 75 miles per hour or greater

— “Ground truth spotting” from a Skywarn-trained individual

— Visual evidence from emergency personnel o Multiple reports from citizens

— Confirmed tornado touchdowns that threaten the area o Any other event when public safety officials order the public to take shelter (for example, a hazardous materials release)

“Huron County is working to transition all outdoor warning siren tests to the same date and time county-wide. All jurisdictions with sirens activated from dispatch centers within Huron County have been invited to participate,” said Jason Roblin, Huron County EMA director.

Tests will be on the first Wednesday of each month at noon. A three-minute steady tone will occur with each test. If bad weather is threatening the area during the time of the scheduled test, the test will be cancelled.

All sirens activated by the Huron County Sheriff’s Office will begin this transition Feb. 1. These include the villages of Greenwich, Monroeville, New London and Wakeman and the townships of Bronson, Greenwich and Fitchville.

“Please be aware that this change is taking affect. There is no need to call the dispatch center,” Roblin said.

For more information about emergency preparedness, follow the Huron County Emergency Management Agency on Facebook at www.facebook.com/huroncountyema.