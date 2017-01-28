Snowy weekend

Snow flurries are in the forecast for today and Sunday, with highs in the low 30s and lows in mid to low 20s. Temperatures will remain in that range at least until Thursday.

The sun will set at 5:43:06 p.m. today. On Sunday, the sun will rise at 7:43:10 a.m. and will set at 5:44:21 p.m. And on Monday, the sun will rise at 7:42:13 a.m. and will set at 5:45:36 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today — A chance of snow showers, mainly after 3 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 31. West wind 13 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight — A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 23. West wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Sunday — A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 30. West wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Sunday night — A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 18. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Monday — Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29.

Monday night — A chance of snow showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Tuesday — A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 36. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tuesday night — A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Wednesday — Cloudy, with a high near 32.

Wednesday night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Thursday — Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29.