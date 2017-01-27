Snowy and windy tonight

The weekend will be chilly, with highs in the low 30s and lows in mid to low 20s. Temperatures will remain in that range at least until Thursday.

The sun will set at 5:41:51 p.m. today. On Saturday, the sun will rise at 7:44:06 a.m. and will set at 5:43:06 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today — A chance of snow showers, mainly after 3 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 32. West wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight — A chance of snow showers, mainly before 9 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 26. West wind 13 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday — A chance of snow showers, mainly after 3 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 31. West wind 13 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday night — A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 23. West wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Sunday — A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 30. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Sunday night — A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 18. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Monday — Partly sunny, with a high near 29.

Monday night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Tuesday — A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tuesday night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Wednesday — A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Wednesday night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Thursday — Partly sunny, with a high near 30.