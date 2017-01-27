Great Blizzard of 1978 devastated this area 39 years ago today

The storm, also was known as the also known as the White Hurricane, which pummeled parts of the Midwest, including Ohio on Jan. 26, 1978, left a lasting impression on more than one generation.

In recent years, on the anniversary of that record-setting winter storm, area residents shared their memories of that event with the Reflector.

The Great Blizzard of 1978 was one of the worst in Ohio history, with 51 people losing their lives as a result of the storm.

That historic winter storm that struck the Ohio Valley and Great Lakes from Wednesday, Jan. 25 through Friday, Jan. 27, 1978.

As the storm headed for Ohio, this resulted in a "storm of unprecedented magnitude", according to the National Weather Service, which categorized it as a rare severe blizzard, the most severe grade of winter storm. Winds gusting up to 100 miles per hour caused drifts that nearly buried some homes. Snow drifts of 10 to 20 feet made travel virtually impossible. Wind chill values reached minus-60 degrees across much of Ohio.

More than 50,000 members of the Ohio National Guard were called in to make numerous rescues. Police asked citizens who had four-wheel drive vehicles and snowmobiles to transport doctors to the hospital. From Jan. 26 to 27, the entire Ohio Turnpike was shut down for the first time ever. The total effect on transportation in Ohio was described by Major General James C. Clem of the Ohio National Guard as comparable to a nuclear attack.

The 28.28 inches barometric pressure measurement recorded in Cleveland was the lowest non-tropical atmospheric pressure ever recorded in the mainland United States until the Upper Midwest Storm of Oct. 26, 2010, when 28.20 inches were measured in Bigfork, Minn..

