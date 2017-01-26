logo

Weather

Rain today, snow tonight

• Jan 26, 2017 at 6:00 AM

Winter weather returns to Norwalk tonight, as the low temperature will dip into the 20s.

The weekend will be chilly, with highs in the low 30s and lows in mid to low 20s.

The sun will set at 5:40:36 p.m. today. On Friday, the sun will rise at 7:44:59 a.m. and will set at 5:41:51 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today — Rain and snow showers likely, becoming all snow after 11 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight — A chance of snow showers, mainly before 4 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 29. West wind 11 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday — A chance of snow showers, mainly after 3 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 32. West wind 11 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday night — A slight chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 24. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Saturday — A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 31. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Saturday night — A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low about 22. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Sunday — A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 30. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Sunday night — A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Monday — Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28.

Monday night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Tuesday — Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41.

Tuesday night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Wednesday — Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33.

 

 

