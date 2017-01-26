Rain today, snow tonight

The weekend will be chilly, with highs in the low 30s and lows in mid to low 20s.

The sun will set at 5:40:36 p.m. today. On Friday, the sun will rise at 7:44:59 a.m. and will set at 5:41:51 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today — Rain and snow showers likely, becoming all snow after 11 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight — A chance of snow showers, mainly before 4 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 29. West wind 11 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday — A chance of snow showers, mainly after 3 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 32. West wind 11 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday night — A slight chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 24. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Saturday — A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 31. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Saturday night — A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low about 22. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Sunday — A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 30. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Sunday night — A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Monday — Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28.

Monday night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Tuesday — Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41.

Tuesday night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Wednesday — Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33.