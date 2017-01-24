Snow later in the week

The will change later this week, however.

After a high in the mid 50s on Wednesday, the temperatures will go south for the rest of the week. Thursday’s high won’t get out of the 30s, and there is a chance of snow showers.

Forecasters are calling for temperatures in the 20s for the weekend, with at least a 30 percent chance of snow daily Thursday through Sunday. By Sunday night, the low will be in the teens.

The sun will set at 5:38:08 p.m. today. On Wednesday, the sun will rise at 7:46:41 a.m. and set at 5:39:22 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today - A slight chance of rain before 11 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 42. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tuesday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. South wind 6 to 14 mph.

Wednesday - A chance of rain, mainly after 7 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday night - A slight chance of rain before midnight, then a chance of rain and snow between midnight and 3 a.m., then a chance of snow after 3am. Cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a southwest wind 17 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday - A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday night - A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Friday - A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 34. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Friday night - A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Saturday - A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Saturday night - A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 20. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Sunday - A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Sunday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Monday - Partly sunny, with a high near 29.