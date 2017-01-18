Warmer-than-usual January not expected to cool off soon

It’s all about a jet stream — the atmospheric wind current that steers storms and divides air masses — that for now is staying well north and west of the Northwest Ohio area, allowing warmer air to flow north into the region, said Jay Berschback, chief meteorologist at WTVG-TV, Channel 13.

That also puts Northern Ohio on the warm side of storms, which is how it got nearly an inch of rain overnight Monday into Tuesday when snow would be more typical for the middle of January.

Although today’s forecast is slightly cooler and the mercury may dip below freezing early Thursday, Berschback said he expects warmer-than-usual weather to persist into the middle of next week before this topsy- turvy winter takes another dip toward the cold side.

“There’s still a long way to go in the winter,” Berschback said, declining to judge yet whether this one will end up warmer than normal, like last year’s, or colder than normal like the two before it.

There’s no strong influence from the Pacific Ocean currents typically described by the El Nino and La Nina phenomena, he said. With a more neutral pattern in the ocean, he said, it’s more common to have alternating cold and warm winter conditions in the lower Great Lakes.

* * *

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today — Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. West wind 8 to 10 mph.

Tonight — Mostly cloudy, with a low about 31. Southwest wind about 8 mph.

Thursday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Southwest wind about 7 mph.

Thursday night — A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low about 36. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Friday — Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Friday night — A chance of showers before 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low about 40. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Saturday — Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50.

Saturday night — Mostly cloudy, with a low about 40.

Sunday — A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Sunday night — Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low about 42. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Monday — Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

The sun in Norwalk will set at 5:30:52 p.m. today. On Thursday the sun will rise at 7:50:59 a.m. and will set at 5:32:03 p.m.

* * *

Toledo had 16 straight days of below-normal cold in mid-December, but every other day that month was warmer than its 30-year average.

Another, shorter cold snap hit the region two weeks ago, and Mr. Berschback said he expects another “pattern change” late next week that will return temperatures “back near or even below-normal levels.”

Through Monday night, Toledo’s average daily mean temperature for January was 26.3 degrees, just 0.7 degree warmer than normal. But with local readings expected to stay above freezing even at night for nearly all of the next week — normally the calendar’s coldest days in Toledo — that difference is likely to grow substantially during that period.

And Toledo already had been much wetter than normal for January’s first half before the rainfall early Tuesday.

The 0.79 inch of rain at the airport as of 5 p.m. Tuesday added to 2.57 inches of precipitation — nearly all of it rain — that had fallen at Toledo Express Airport during the month’s first 16 days, 1.43 inch above normal for the period, according to the National Weather Service.

Mr. Berschback said he doesn’t expect any more heavy rain for a while, but it could be showery over the weekend into next week if a weak storm system gets cut off from the jet stream and stalls over the Ohio Valley.

But except for Thursday morning, he said, “we may stay above freezing for four or five days,” even at night. Normally this time of year, according to National Weather Service data, Toledo’s daily high temperatures are near freezing, while the lows typically run in the upper teens.

Tuesday’s rain was accompanied by widespread dense fog that caused many area school districts to delay or even cancel classes.

Mr. Berschback said he expects today to start more drizzly than foggy, but predicted fog could be a problem again Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service reported last week that 2016 was the second warmest year on record for the entire United States and was the 20th consecutive year of above-normal average temperature.

Every state in the lower 48 plus Alaska reported above-average annual temperatures, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Centers for Environmental Information. Such records have been kept for 122 years.

For highway agencies, the warmup is a mixed blessing. It gives them better conditions under which to do winter repairs, but when frozen ground thaws it helps potholes and other problems develop with aging pavements.

So said David Welch, commissioner of Toledo’s Division of Streets, Bridges, and Harbor, who called the mild weather a “double-edged sword.”

“It’s a good thing, because I can get our crews back to picking up the leaves that are still out there, but it’s also opening up a lot of potholes,” Mr. Welch said. “We are seeing a heck of a lot more complaints now than we were earlier in the season.”

One of Toledo’s chronic pothole troublespots, the aging Anthony Wayne Trail, was a mass of puddles Tuesday morning, and the puddles were laced with small stones from pothole patches city crews had applied over the weekend.

The lack of freeze-thaw cycles in the immediate weather forecast “should help us catch up,” Mr. Welch said, but all the moisture from the recent rain doesn’t help and another deep freeze later on would set up the potential for more pavement damage in the inevitable thaw afterward.

Ross Echler, an Ohio Department of Transportation spokesman in Bowling Green, said the state has its own pavement issues to deal with — notably potholes on an older section of I-475 between Monclova Road and Dorr Street — but the warmup should allow some drainage repairs and ditch cleaning to occur that otherwise would wait.

ODOT also hopes to finish, during the next two nights, joint repairs on the I-75 Downtown Viaduct that it started early this month but then were delayed by recent rains.

Northbound traffic will have lane and ramp closings between South Avenue and the Downtown exit between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. each night.

