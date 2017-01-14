Cold but not wet this weekend

A slight warm-up will begin Monday. For most of the week, the highs will be in the upper 40s to mid 50s and the low won’t drop below 40. There is a good chance of rain every day from Monday through Thursday.

The sun will set a 5:26:14 p.m. today. Sunday’s sunrise and sunset times are 7:53:10 a.m. and 5:27:22 p.m., respectively. And Monday’s times are 7:52:41 a.m. and 5:28:31 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today - A chance of snow showers, mainly between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 31. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.

Tonight - Cloudy, with a low around 23. Light northwest wind.

Sunday - Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

M.L.King Day - A slight chance of rain and snow before 1 p.m., then a chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Monday night - Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Tuesday - Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Tuesday night - Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Wednesday - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Wednesday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Thursday - Partly sunny, with a high near 49.

Thursday night - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Friday - Partly sunny, with a high near 54.