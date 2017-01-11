A wet, warm forecast through Thursday

It will be wet, but the temperatures are expected to top 50 Thursday.
Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today — A chance of rain after 3 p,m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. South wind 11 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight — Rain, mainly after 7 p.m. Low around 47. Breezy, with a south wind 14 to 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday — Showers. High near 54. Breezy, with a south wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Thursday night — A chance of showers before 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday — Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.
Friday night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Saturday — A chance of snow after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 30. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Saturday night — A chance of freezing rain and sleet. Cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday — Cloudy, with a high near 34.
Sunday night — A chance of freezing rain and sleet. Cloudy, with a low about 31. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
M.L.King Day — A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.