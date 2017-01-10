Warm-up on the way

The good news is that a warming trend will continue through Thursday, when the high temperature is expected to reach the mid 50s. After that, though, cooler weather will return. The weekend will see highs in the 30s and lows in the 30s.

The sun will set tonight at 5:21:49 p.m. and rise Wednesday at 7:54:46 a.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today - Snow, freezing rain, and sleet before 9am, then rain and snow between 9am and 11am, then rain after 11 a.m. High near 43. Windy, with a south wind 25 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. Little or no ice accumulation expected. New snow and sleet accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight - Showers. Low around 35. Windy, with a southwest wind 23 to 28 mph decreasing to 14 to 19 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday - A slight chance of showers after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Southwest wind 10 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Wednesday night - Showers likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday - Rain. High near 54. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Thursday night - A chance of rain before 1 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Friday - Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34.

Friday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Saturday - A chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 32. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Saturday night - A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Sunday - A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.