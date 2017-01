Hazardous weather advisory for Huron County

it will run from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday.

This is in addition to the winter weather advisory, which runs from 3 to 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Here are details from the weather service.

GUSTY SOUTHERLY WINDS WILL DEVELOP ACROSS THE AREA ON TUESDAY. SOME WIND GUSTS WILL LIKELY APPROACH 50 MPH. THE STRONGEST WIND GUSTS MAY OCCUR ON HILL TOPS AND NEAR THE LAKE ERIE LAKESHORE.

* WINDS...SUSTAINED SOUTHERLY WINDS OF 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS AROUND 50 MPH.

* TIMING...WINDS WILL INCREASE AFTER DAYBREAK ON TUESDAY AND CONTINUE THROUGH THE FIRST PART OF TUESDAY NIGHT.

* IMPACTS...TRAVEL MAY BECOME DIFFICULT...ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. LOOSE OBJECTS COULD BE BLOWN AROUND. SOME TREE DAMAGE AND DAMAGE TO POWER LINES COULD OCCUR.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WIND ADVISORY IS ISSUED FOR SUSTAINED WINDS OF 31 TO 39 MPH OR GUSTS BETWEEN 46 AND 57 MPH. WINDS OF THIS MAGNITUDE CAN CAUSE MINOR PROPERTY DAMAGE WITHOUT EXTRA PRECAUTIONS. MOTORISTS SHOULD USE CAUTION ESPECIALLY MOTORISTS IN HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES.

* * *

(Original post) The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a winter weather advisory for Huron County and the surrounding areas.

The advisory runs from 3 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Here are details from the weather service:

A STRONG STORM SYSTEM WILL MOVE FROM THE CENTRAL PLAINS TO THE UPPER GREAT LAKES THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON. THIS WILL HELP PUSH A WARM FRONT ACROSS THE AREA LATE TONIGHT INTO TUESDAY AFTERNOON. A WINTRY MIX OF PRECIPITATION IS EXPECTED.

SNOW WILL DEVELOP LATE TONIGHT AND MAY MIX WITH SLEET OR FREEZING RAIN LATE. SNOW ACCUMULATION OVERNIGHT IS EXPECTED TO BE AN INCH OR LESS IN ALL AREAS WITH A LIGHT GLAZE OF ICE POSSIBLE BEFORE TEMPERATURES WARM ABOVE THE FREEZING MARK ON TUESDAY.

A WINTRY MIX WILL CONTINUE INTO TUESDAY MORNING BEFORE TRANSITIONING TO RAIN. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS WILL RANGE FROM LITTLE TO NO ACCUMULATION IN CENTRAL OHIO TO 1 TO 3 INCHES ACROSS NORTHEAST OHIO AND NORTHWEST PENNSYLVANIA. A LIGHT GLAZE OF ICE IS

ALSO POSSIBLE BEFORE TEMPERATURES WARM ABOVE THE FREEZING MARK ON TUESDAY.

SOUTHERLY WINDS WILL INCREASE TUESDAY INTO TUESDAY NIGHT. WINDS MAY GUST HIGHER THAN 45 MPH ESPECIALLY ACROSS THE HIGHER TERRAIN AND LAKESHORE AREAS NEAR ERIE PENNSYLVANIA.

* ACCUMULATIONS: SNOW ACCUMULATION OF AROUND 1 INCH...ALONG WITH A LIGHT GLAZE OF ICE.

* TIMING: SNOW WILL BEGIN BY 3 AM THEN TRANSITION OVER TO A PERIOD OF LIGHT FREEZING RAIN FOR THE MORNING COMMUTE. ALL LOCATIONS SHOULD CHANGE OVER TO RAIN BY LATE MORNING.

* IMPACTS...ICE AND SNOW ACCUMULATIONS MAY CREATE SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS AND PRODUCE SCATTERED POWER OUTAGES.

* WINDS...SOUTH 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH.

* TEMPERATURES...DIPPING TO THE MIDDLE 20S THIS EVENING THEN SLOWLY WARMING THROUGH SUNRISE. TEMPERATURES ABOVE FREEZING SHOULD ARRIVE BY 11 AM.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS ISSUED WHEN SNOW...SLEET...OR FREEZING RAIN WILL CAUSE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. BE PREPARED FOR SLIPPERY ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES...AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING.