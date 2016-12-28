Chance of snow rest of week

Forecasters are calling for temperatures in the mid 20s Saturday night, with a 30 percent chance of snow.

The days leading up to Sunday’s holiday will see temperatures mostly in the 30s, with a 30 to 40 percent chance of snow.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today - Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. West wind around 9 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Tonight - A chance of rain and snow showers, mainly between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 31. South wind 10 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday - A slight chance of snow showers before 7 a.m., then a chance of snow showers after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. West wind 10 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday night - Snow showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 26. West wind around 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Friday - A chance of snow showers before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Saturday - A chance of snow showers after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Saturday night - A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

New Year's Day - Partly sunny, with a high near 36.

Sunday night - A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Monday - A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Monday night - A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Tuesday - Cloudy, with a high near 41.