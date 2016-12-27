High in mid 30s, low in 20s

The high temperature is not expected to reach 40 until next Monday.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today - Partly sunny, with a high near 36. West wind 13 to 15 mph.

Tonight - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. West wind 11 to 13 mph.

Wednesday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. West wind 8 to 14 mph.

Wednesday night - A slight chance of rain and snow showers between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m., then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. South wind 10 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday - A chance of snow showers before 8 a.m., then a chance of snow showers after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday night - A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Friday - A chance of snow showers before 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Friday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Saturday - A chance of snow showers after 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Saturday night - A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

New Year's Day - A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Sunday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Monday - A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.