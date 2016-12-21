logo

no avatar
Weather

Highs in upper 30s for rest of week

• Today at 6:00 AM

Forecasters say the high temperature in Norwalk will reach the mid to upper 30s each of the next four days.

On Christmas, it will be even warmer, though likely wet. It will be mostly cloudy on the holiday, with a high near 44, a low of 38 and a 50 percent chance of rain.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today - Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Southwest wind 9 to 11 mph.

Tonight - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. South wind 10 to 14 mph.

Thursday - A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. West wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Thursday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Friday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.

Friday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Saturday - Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39.

Saturday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Christmas Day - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Sunday night - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Monday - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Monday night - A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Tuesday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.

Recommended for You