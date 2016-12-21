Highs in upper 30s for rest of week

On Christmas, it will be even warmer, though likely wet. It will be mostly cloudy on the holiday, with a high near 44, a low of 38 and a 50 percent chance of rain.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today - Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Southwest wind 9 to 11 mph.

Tonight - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. South wind 10 to 14 mph.

Thursday - A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. West wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Thursday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Friday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.

Friday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Saturday - Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39.

Saturday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Christmas Day - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Sunday night - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Monday - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Monday night - A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Tuesday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.