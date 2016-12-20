Warm-up on the way

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Tuesday - Sunny, with a high near 31. Wind-chill values as low as minus-3. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 22 mph.

Tuesday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 20 mph.

Wednesday - Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Wednesday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Southwest wind 11 to 13 mph.

Thursday - A chance of snow showers, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Thursday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Friday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.

Friday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Saturday - Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.

Saturday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Christmas Day - A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Sunday night - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Monday - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.