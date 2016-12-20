logo

Weather

Warm-up on the way

• Today at 6:00 AM

The weather in Norwalk will remain frigid today, as wind-chill values will be as low as minus-3 today. But after that, the temperatures will begin to rise. Highs will be in the upper 30s and lows in the mid to upper 20s Wednesday through Saturday.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Tuesday - Sunny, with a high near 31. Wind-chill values as low as minus-3. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 22 mph.

Tuesday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 20 mph.

Wednesday - Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Wednesday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Southwest wind 11 to 13 mph.

Thursday - A chance of snow showers, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Thursday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Friday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.

Friday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Saturday - Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.

Saturday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Christmas Day - A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Sunday night - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Monday - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

